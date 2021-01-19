Emmanuel Lomotey set to make injury return in French Cup clash against Dunkerque

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey could make a return to the Amiens lineup when they travel to play Dunkerque in the French Cup on Tuesday night.

The former Dreams FC player has struggled with injuries since moving to France in August, limiting him to only eleven games for Amiens.



Lomotey, who was envisaged by manager Oswald Tanchot to be an important player when he arrived from Spain is yet to live up to the expectation.



The 22-year-old last played for Amiens in the game against Chambly and has since missed the club’s last five games.

“We hope that things will go on improving, that there will be more regularity on the ground ,” says manage Oswald Tanchot.



“Now, it is always difficult to be able to anticipate it with this player who did not do the preparation with us, arrived late, who we do not really know in the injury aspect," he added.



Amiens will be hoping to progress in the French Cup when they meet Dunkerque tonight.