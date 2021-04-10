Emmanuel Lomotey to miss Amiens match against Rodez

Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Doubts exist about Emmanuel Lomotey, who has been in quarantine in Ghana in recent days and whose return to Picardy was scheduled for midweek.

Coach Oswald Tanchot is hopeful Emmanuel Lomotey will be available for the game against Clemont Foot on April 14, 2021.



The former Dreams FC player joined Amiens SC last summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances in the French second-tier this season for Amiens SC. He has scored two goals and assisted once.



The versatile player has been in excellent form for Amiens SC this season alongside fellow countryman