Emmanuel Mensah converts penalty to spark Sighetu Marmatiei comeback win in Romania

Sports
Sun, 26 Nov 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Emmanuel Mensah scored his eighth goal of the season for Romanian side CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in the third-tier.
The former Young Apostles player converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare home.
Two weeks ago, he bagged a brace including wonderful overhead kick in the 4-0 win over Olympia Satu Mare.
Last month, he scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace in the 2-2 draw with CS Minaur Baia Mare.
Mensah is nicknamed Baby Jet after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.
