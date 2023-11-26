Emmanuel Mensah converts penalty to spark Sighetu Marmatiei comeback win in Romania

Mensah is nicknamed Baby Jet after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Mensah scored his eighth goal of the season for Romanian side CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in the third-tier.

The former Young Apostles player converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare home.



Two weeks ago, he bagged a brace including wonderful overhead kick in the 4-0 win over Olympia Satu Mare.

Last month, he scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace in the 2-2 draw with CS Minaur Baia Mare.



Mensah is nicknamed Baby Jet after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.