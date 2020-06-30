Sports News

Emmanuel Nettey explains why he donated to physically challenged Phobian fan

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has explained the motive behind his jersey and a wheelchair donation to the staunch physically challenged Phobian fan.

Nettey made the said donation to Mr. Attah Abbey whom many believe has followed the club for the past 50 years after their Matchday 6 defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check, Emmanuel Nettey stated that he extended a hand of support to the fan to honor him for the many years of support to the rainbow club and being part of the Hearts of Oak family.

"I had to contact Felix Romak and a couple of others to try and do something for the man who has supported Hearts of Oak for a very long time."



"I have always seen him come to watch Hearts of Oak play. So I felt I needed to do it for him and I did it. At the end of the day, it is not just about football but the lives of people who came to support us and help them in any small way that we can"Emmanuel Nettey told GhanaWeb on Sports Check.

