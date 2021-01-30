Emmanuel Nettey returns as Kosta Papic names squad for Olympics clash

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey

Midfielder Emmanuel Nettey will be making his first outing under coach Kosta Papic as the Accra Hearts of Oak clashes in the "Mantse" Derby on Saturday.

Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic announced his 20-man squad on Friday for the much anticipated Match Day 11 clash against the Wonder Club at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The no. 10 shirted man Nettey will be available for selection as Papic pitches against Yaw Preko in the biggest regional derby in the country.



Nettey's return is good news for the Rainbow club at a time their are picking up the momentum in search for their first league trophy in twelve years.



It will be his first time since hr got injured against Inter Allies on Match Day 3.



Deep lying playmaker, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz also makes the squad after returning to full fitness. The dynamic midfielder was in action against Auroras in a friendly on Tuesday.



The two midfielders recovery reduces the injury worries in the camp of the 20 times league Champions.



Striker, Daniel Afriyie, who has also been recalled from the National U-20 camp, is expected to offer some bite at the attack machinery of the Phobians.

Kosta Papic will be looking to maintain his 100% record at the Accra Sports Stadium as he faces former Hearts Coach amd and player Yaw Preko on Saturday evening.



Below is a full list of the squad for the gameM



GOALKEEPERS: Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah.



DEFENDERS:



Mohammed Alhassan,



Robert Addo,



Fatau Mohammed,

Raddy Ovouka,



William Denkyi,



James Serwornu,



Nuru Sulley,



Larry Sumaila



MIDFIELDERS:



Benjamin Afutu Kotey,

Frederick Ansah Botchway,



Abdul Manaf Gumah,



Emmanuel Nettey,



Abdul Aziz Nurudeen



STRIKERS:



Patrick Razak,



Abednego Tetteh,

Victor Aidoo,



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh,



Isaac Mensah.