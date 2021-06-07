Emmanuel Nettey wins MOTM in Ga Mantse derby

Emmanuel Nettey

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey put in a star-studded performance to win the Man of the Match award in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Great Olympics at Accra Sports Stadium.

Nettey served up a midfield master class as he bossed affairs in the middle of the park.



The midfielder capped off a hard day’s work with a stunning goal which should definitely be in the running for goal of the season- it was a thunderbolt from the edge of the box which zoomed into the roof.

Nettey’s worldie was however not enough to win the derby as they were pecked back by the wonder club to Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



The stalemate means Hearts still remain top of the Ghana Premier League but are now level on points with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko with both sides tied on 50 points each.