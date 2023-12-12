Emmanuel Ntim scores brace as Caen brush aside Calais in Coupe de France

Ntim's goals helped his team progress from Round 8 of the French Cup

Ghana center back Emmanuel Ntim bagged a brace for Caen as they brushed aside RC Calais 4-1 in the Coupe de France on Friday.

The 27-year-old’s goals helped his team progress from Round 8 of the French Cup.



Calais took the lead after 10 minutes through Redwan Aboukassem, sending his side into the break with the advantage.



Emmanuel Ntim scored the equalizer for Caen with 20 minutes to the end of the game before scoring the winning goal 13 minutes later.



Caen claimed a two-goal cushion when Debohi Diedouanne scored their third goal two minutes later to make it 3-1.

The French Ligue 2 team wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute with Alexandre Mendy’s late goal.



The two goals were the former WAFA player’s first this season. Emmanuel Ntim has featured in 12 French Ligue 2 games this season, starting in all of them.



He was vital for Caen as they missed out on French Ligue 1 promotion by finishing fifth in the second tier.