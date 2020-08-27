Sports News

Emmanuel Ocran excited about Joseph Esso's imminent transfer to Dreams FC

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

Dreams FC playmaker, Emmanuel Ocran, could not hide his excitement after seeing reports that former Accra Hearts of Oak poster boy Joseph Esso is joining the Dawu-based club.

Esso will be joining the Dawu-based outfit on a two year deal after the Phobians failed to renegotiate his contract extension.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs star ended his 3-year stay with Accra Hearts of Oak with the club announcing his departure a few days ago.



Esso in an emotional statement thanked the Phobians for his time at the club.



Saying goodbye to his former club, he said “It’s been a wonderful journey down the rainbow lane, full of colours and amazing victories. At this point, it is no secret that my chapter at the great club has come to an end and my next destination has been topical, a fact that has proven the bond I shared with players, management and most importantly the fans.



“The love and support over the years was phenomenal and I am really grateful. For each cheer, from the stands, the touchline and from your digital distance, I appreciate you all.



“I have reached a decision on my career path and hope you understand the need for fresh challenge just as each one of you should when you have the chance to live your dreams. I set off knowing that I served the never say die colours with all my strength and will always cherish every moment.

“To everyone who has supported me, know that the mission is not over and I will soar as the almighty guides and leads my journey.”



Ocran upon seeing the news that Esso will soon be his teammate could not hide his excitement, telling Esso he can’t wait to welcome him at the club.



“Welcome bro. Still believe ??. Can’t wait to see you champ?” Ocran wrote in Facebook.



Esso’s unexpected move to Dreams FC has shaken the foundation of football in the country as no one saw it coming.



The former Hearts star boy was inches away from joining Asante Kotoko but how Dreams FC hijacked the deal still remains unknown.

