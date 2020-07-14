Sports News

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour eulogizes Herbert Mensah

Former Kotoko player Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Legendary Ghana Premier League Attacker Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has hailed Herbert Mensah, former Asante Kotoko Chairman for injecting professionalism into the local game.

Mensah, currently the President of the Ghana Rugby Association served as Chairman of the Porcupine Warriors from 1999-2003.



His tenure saw him introduce a sense of professionalism to Ghanaian football following the introduction of a long term vision that bordered on sponsorships, branding and marketing, financial transparency et al.



Under Herbert Mensah, Asante Kotoko embarked on tours across Europe and participated in international competitions organised abroad.



He also introduced wearing of proper kiting on and off the pitch an initiative that has become common practice in recent times.

Speaking in an interview with Revolt GH TV, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour eulogised Herbert Mensah for taking Ghana football to a different level.



Kuffour, now based in the USA recounted how the Herbert Mensah ‘revolution’ did not just make inroads at Asante Kotoko but Ghana Football entirely.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour enjoyed a highly successful career on the local scene and is often referred to as the best ever Ghana Premier League player. He is a multiple premier league winner and was also on the winning side when Hearts of Oak conquered the 2000 CAF Champions League and 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

