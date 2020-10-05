Emmanuel Oti Essigba joins FC Vizela on two-year deal

Ghana international Emmanuel Oti Essigba

Ghanaian winger, Emmanuel Oti Essigba has completed his move to Portuguese second-tier side FC Vizela in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old joins the FC Vizela on a two-year deal from Indonesian side Madura United.



A statement from the club to announce his signing read, "Oti is reinforcement for the attack! The 24-year-old winger signed on for seasons".

He made three appearances for Madura United in the ongoing season before leaving the side.



Essigba has had stints with Eredivise side Esbjerg and Portuguese side Braga B.