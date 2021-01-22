Emmanuel Oti Essigba joins Japanese side Vegalta Sendai

Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Oti Essigba has completed a move to join Japanese top-flight side Vegalta Sendai.
The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the J-League side after leaving Indonesian club, Madura United.
"With pleasure, we confirm Emmanuel Oti has officially joined," a statement from the club indicated.
Oti is yet to arrive at the club due to COVID-19 restrictions as he still awaits to be cleared from quarantine.
The Japanese government has limited visits by foreigners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The presence of restrictions on immigration due to COVID-19 from the Japanese government means that we will bring him here as soon as possible. Oti will carry out a medical examination and just officially sign a contract with us," the statement concluded.
"I am happy to be part of this great club. I will do my best to make the fans happy," said Emmanuel Oti on joining the club.
Vegelta Sendai becomes the sixth club in Emmanuel Oti Essigba's career.
