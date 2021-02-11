Emmanuel Sarkodie to get Ghana call up ahead of AFCON Qualifiers

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor as part of the plans to include more local players in his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in March has reportedly invited Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie.

The Black Stars will play South Africa on March 22 before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier on March 30.



According to reports, the Coach will have the combative midfielder in his final squad to be named in the coming weeks due to his outstanding performance in the ongoing season.

The midfielder who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors have been an integral member of the team to climb to the top of the table after matchday 13.



Coach Charles Akonnor having visited several venues to watch some Ghana Premier League games, has selected Asante Kotoko SC midfield gem Emmanuel Sarkodie to be called for their upcoming assignment.