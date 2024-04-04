Emmanuel Sesi, Erica Sedzro crowned champions of 2024 Rideafrique Accra Criterium

The winners

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

Emmanuel Sessi of the Royal Cycling Club and Erica Sedro of Team Sky emerged winners in the men and women races respectively at the recently ended 4th edition of the 2024 Rideafrique Accra Criterium.

The event which took place at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday, 30th March, 2024 attracted high and top cyclists from across the country, Nigeria, Togo and Sierra Leone.



The prestigious event was geared towards testing the endurance, strength, and strategic thinking of cyclists as well as pushing them to their limits as they strive to outperform their competitors.



Emmanuel Sessi beat his other competitors in a total distance of 105km of 30 laps, in less than 2 hours to win the ultimate prize. He took home a whooping GH2500 plus certificate, a coveted trophy, a Rideafrique jersey and a set of home trainers.



Favour Fashanu and Bassey Ntui from Nigeria also took the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.



Both received cash prizes, certificates, trophies, sets of home trainers and jerseys.

In the women's race of 15 laps (52.5KM), Erica Sedzro of Team Sky showed her cycling prowess against other female cyclists to cross the finish line to clinch the first prize.



She received GH2000, trophy, certificate, a Rideafrique winners jersey and a set of home trainers.



Rebecca Agana and Jessica Nartey also came 2nd and 3rd respectively.



They both walked home with cash prizes of GH1500 and GH1000 respectively, trophies, certificates, quality Rideafrique jerseys and home trainers.



In an interview with the media, Erica Sedzro expressed her gratitude to the CEO of Rideafrique, Richard Agu for organizing such important events.

The 2023 African Games participant also called on all entities to support the Rideafrique criterium.



Adding that, it would help unearth potential cyclists across the country.



On his side, Emmanuel Sessi attributed his success to his teammates. He disclosed measures put in place to propel him to greater heights.



Richard Agu, the Chief Executive of Rideafrique commended the cyclists for their sterling performances.



He revealed plans to introduce more resources in the subsequent editions to attract higher patronage as well.

"It was a good race and we are excited. The turnout was amazing, we are planning to get more resources on board to ignite the passion and competition among the cyclists. The support was little but we managed to do, and I am very happy," he said.



Martha Muzila, a co-founder of Rideafrique who also played major roles in the event stated that she is impressed with the performances of the female cyclists



According to her, female cyclists need support to enable them achieve their desired targets. She, however, called on corporate entities to support the promotion and identification of female cyclists across the country.