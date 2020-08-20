Sports News

Emmanuel Toku delighted over permanent switch to BK Fremad Amager

Emmanuel Toku played for the Black Starlets in 2017

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Toku is excited after signing a permanent deal with Danish club BK Fremad Amager.

The 20-year-old earned himself a three-year contract following a successful loan spell last season.



The former Ghana U17 star joined Fremad Amager on a season-long loan deal from Ghanaian lower-tier side Cheetah FC last summer.



"It means a lot to me - I'm so happy. I would like to thank Valli and the coaching staff who have done a great deal to develop me. Several fans have praised me after the matches and their support means a lot to me," Toku told the club's official website



"Family and friends from home are proud of me and my development and they always give me a lot of support.

"With a new contract at the club, I am only even more motivated, and will work harder to develop myself.



"In the coming season, I will continue the development and help the team to win every game in the hunt for a promotion." He happily expressed.



Toku featured 19 times in the Danish second-tier league and scored three goals with three assists.

