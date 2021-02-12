Emmanuel Toku joins Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv

Ghana youngster Emmanuel Toku has completed a move to Bulgarian top division side PFC Botev Plovdiv, the club announced on Thursday.
Toku is joining the Canaries from Danish club Fremad Amager on a one-and-a-half-year contract in an initial on loan deal.
The 20-year-old started his career in the local Ghanaian team Cheetah FC, after which he was transferred to Portuguese side Boavista B in 2019.
The talented midfielder moved to Danish second-tier Fremad in August 2019.
He made 16 appearances this season, in which he scored six goals and recorded three assists.
Toku has played for Ghana at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 in India and the U20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications in 2019 in Niger.
