Emmanuel Toku on scoresheet for Fremad Amager in heavy Danish second-tier win

Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Toku

Ghana youth international Emmanuel Toku scored his second league goal on Sunday as Fremad Amager clobbered Hvidovre 4-0 in the Danish second-tier.

Toku struck in the 71st minute to give his side a three-zero lead.



Fremad Amager got ahead as early as the 9th minute when Samson Iyede found the back of the net.

On the nick of half time, Pierre Larsen doubled their lead and the last goal was registered by Kristoffer Munksgaard.

