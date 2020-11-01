1
Emmanuel Toku scores a brace in Fremad Amager comfortable away win

Toku Emmanuel Toku played for the Black Starlets in 2017

Sun, 1 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana prodigy Emmanuel Toku hit the back of the net twice for Fremad Amager as they wallop Hobro IK in the Danish 1st Division on Saturday.

Amager recorded a 4-0 victory at away at Hobro at the DS Arena.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 star a netted a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before the end of the first half.

Toku opened the scoring of the fixture in the 26th minute and added another a minute later as he rounded the goalkeeper.

Pierre Larsen and Kristoffer Munksgaard scored in the second half to complete the drubbing for the Blue and Whites.

Toku has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 10 matches for Amager in the Danish second-tier this season.

