Emmanuel Toku scores for Botev Plovdiv against Pirin

Emmanuel Toku

On Saturday afternoon, Emmanuel Toku scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season as Botev Plovdiv defeated Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

The former Cheetah FC player completed the win for the home team, who won 3-1 at the end of the encounter.



Guinean international Pa Konate opened the scoring for Botev in the 21st minute at the Botev 1912 Football Complex.

Elvis Manu, a former Ludogorets striker, extended Botev's lead in the 33rd minute after an assist by James Eyenga. Toku scored the game-winning goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute assisted by Elvis Manu.



The visitors' consolation goal was scored by Andrey Yordanov, in the 70th minute. Three minutes before the end of the game, Nigerian player Ume Emmanuel replaced Emmanuel Toku. After 12 games in the top league of Bulgaria, the 22-year-old has scored once.