Emmanuel Yeboah leaves for Czech to complete Slavia Prague move

Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah has travelled to Czech Republic to complete his move from CFR Cluj to Slavia Prague.

The 19-year-old is set to join the Czech giants in a deal worth around 1.6 million Euros.



Yeboah will undergo medicals on Friday before putting pen to paper to seal his move to Slavia Prague.



GHANASoccernet exclusively reported that CFR Cluj and Slavia Prague have reached an agreement over the transfer of the lanky forward.



On Wednesday, a Slavia Prague Instagram fan page announced their club have captured the youngster.



Yeboah cut short his holidays in his native Ghana and travel to Czech Republic capital to finalize personal terms.

He has only been in Europe for six months and he is now set for a major transfer.



He was signed by CFR Cluj during the January transfer window in 2022 from Division One League outfit Young Apostles.



Nicknamed 99 Ideas because of his dexterity and intelligence, he made a meteoric rise to CFR Cluj after impressing massively with the youth and got promoted to the First Team.



Before the winter break, Yeboah scored three goals in 17 matches in the Romanian Liga I