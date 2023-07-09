0
Menu
Sports

Emmanuel Yeboah reveals how Asamoah Gyan's tweet influenced his AFCON U23 performance

Emmanuel Yeboah In Action Against Morocco Emmanuel Yeboah distinguished himself despite Ghana's elimination from the tournament

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Yeboah has disclosed that he was keen on making Asamoah Gyan proud after the legendary Ghanaian tweeted about him before the AFCON U23 tournament in Morocco.

Ghana failed to secure one of the tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games but Yeboah was the Black Meteors' brightest spot.

The lanky forward, affectionately known as 99 ideas, was joint top scorer with Morocco captain Abdessamad Ezzalzouli before bowing out of the tournament.

The CFR Cluj attacker scored three goals and provided an assist in three games.

"Before we started the tournament, our legend Asamoah Gyan tweeted that I should be monitored at the tournament so before going into the games, I always though I had to fulfill Gyan's comments. So I said to myself at least I had to score and provide an assist in a game," he told Saddick Adams TV.

"It's not everyone that gets the attention of a legend like Asamoah Gyan so after seeing that tweet, I felt so inspired. So I felt obligated to make him proud," he added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: