Empem Dacosta insists his Kotoko contract is not being terminate because of bad performance

Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta

Defender Empem Dacosta has insisted that his contract with Asante Kotoko is not being terminated because he has been poor at the club.

The youngster joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2019 to give them a squad boost ahead of their Africa campaign.



For most parts of his stay, he has been used in a right-back role instead of his usual center-back position.



Under coach Maxwell Konadu, Empem Dacosta was limited to playing time after failing to cement a place in the first eleven of the experienced gaffer.



In the midst of the absence of football in the country, the player's representative has confirmed that the coach of the Reds has informed him that his client's contract will be terminated because he is not needed in the team.



Speaking on his imminent departure from the club in an interview with Kumasi FM, Empem Dacosta said he is not in any way disturbed.

“I’m not perturbed by Kotoko’s decision to terminate my contract because there are many who sought for this opportunity I had."



“I will focus on what is ahead of me. I have always loved the club and I never disappointed anytime I was called to duty. I will never give up. This is my profession and I believe there are many opportunities elsewhere", the former Karela United defender said.



He further stressed that his records at Asante Kotoko show clearly that his contract is not being terminated because of poor performance.



“I want to emphasize that my contract was not terminated on a performance basis, the records are there to prove it but I believe it is the will of God, someday the truth will be revealed", Dacosta noted.



He added, "I thank all the fans for the support they gave me".

