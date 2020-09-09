Sports News

Empem Dacosta set to leave Asante Kotoko by mutual consent

Asante Kotoko defender, Empem Dacosta

Empem Dacosta is set to leave Asante Kotoko by mutual consent, the defender's representative has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after failing to command a regular spot since he joined the Porcupines from Karela United.



Dacosta, a former Medeama centre-back joined the Porcupine Warriors in a high-profile move but failed to establish himself during his debut season.



The player's representative, Blessing Kwaku has confirmed that Asante Kotoko has severed ties with his client and they are only waiting for the severance package to be paid.

"The coach has disclosed to us that he doesn't need Empem Dacosta at Kotoko. We have accepted his decision," Blessing told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM



"We are only waiting for the club to pay us and terminate contract officially. We are asking for all entitlements to paid to us."



He joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal last year but managed just three appearances for the Ghanaian giants last term.

