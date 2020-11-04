Encourage more big names to return to Ghana League - Marketing Consultant advises GFA

Gyan is returning to the domestic top flight for the first time in 17 years

Saddick Adams, Contributor

A senior marketing consultant, Abraham Sarbeng Antwi is entreating the Ghana Football Association to convince some of Ghana’s top football stars to return home and end their careers in the Ghana Premier League.

Explaining the marketing and commercial impact of Asamoah Gyan’s move to Ghana League side Legon Cities, Sarbeng Antwi reiterated that, Ghana football can be revolutionized by getting Ghanaian players with international recognition to join the domestic championship.



In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, the Chief Executive of Asa Group Limited insisted, not only the Premier League clubs have the responsibility attracting these stars, but the mother body which is the Ghana FA must devise an enticing scheme to woo top stars.



“Asamoah Gyan’s move will add an enormous value not only for Legon Cities but the Ghana Premier League in its entirety. The GFA can now attract some corporate bodies to sponsor the league because there are stars who can help in getting the mileage for the sponsor.”



“Imagine having Gyan at Legon Cities, Sulley Muntari at Kotoko, Samuel Inkoom returning and all these top players together will change the commercial face of the league”.

“I think the GFA should be interested in bringing some of these players back. The FA can set aside funds to directly foot some of the bills of these stars that would have originally been borne by the individual clubs. Say set aside $1,000 for Gyan to take care of his other responsibilities so that Legon Cities can top-up”.



“I say the FA can do this because it comes back to benefit the association and their competition which is the league.



Gyan, 34, will play in the domestic top flight for the first time in 17 years.

