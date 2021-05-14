Enforcing discipline will guarantee AFCON title - Ibrahim Tanko advises Black Stars coach Akonnor

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko says player discipline is the key to ending Ghana’s AFCON trophy drought.

The Black Stars last won the tournament in 1982 in Libya and have come close to winning it on three occasions in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



Next year's tournament in Cameroon will be 40 years that the title has eluded the African giants since they last won it.



Ibrahim Tanko was in the dugout alongside former head coach Kwasi Appiah when the team suffered elimination at the hands of Tunisia at the round of 16 during AFCON 2019.



The former Black Meteors coach has advised Akonnor to be firm and ensure discipline in his side



“He should be very strict with the players when they go to the tournament".



“Players look at what the coach is doing to other players.

“If you have rules, they must apply to all the players.



“If any player breaks the rule they must be dealt with because this is serious business and it is the AFCON.



“People are dying for the country to win the AFCON so he should bring discipline in.



“In terms of talent and good footballers, we have that.



“He should get the players behind him and there should be no division,” he told Muftawu Nabila in an interview.



Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982 and will be aiming for their fifth trophy in the next edition.