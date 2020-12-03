Engage former footballers in your operations – Adjah Tetteh tells Hearts of Oak's hierarchy

Lawrence Adjah Tetteh was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the CAF Champions League in 2000

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has advised the management of the club to engage former players in their operations in order to steer them in the right direction.

Tetteh, a member of the squad that won the 2000 and 2004 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua entreated the current management to bring the former players of the club on board so they can help raise the standards in the team.



“I think this the time the players need to be psyched. In fact, they need Psyching. It is about time management start engaging legends of the club. It happened during our time.”



He continued that, “I think some of us were able to succeed at Hearts because of the legends who came close to us and offered advice to us. They psyched us and it really propelled us to the top. Offei Ansah, Sampson Lamptey, Adolf Armah, and others played their part as former players of the team and it paid off.”

“I remember, when the going gets tough for us, Adolf Armah will call me and Joojo Bossman and talk to us. So if I have got the opportunity to see my mentor why wouldn’t I perform? The source of a traditional club is engaging former players.”



“If we get close to them and we are able to tell them what we’ve achieved for the club it will motivate them to do more. I have said this on many occasions, it doesn’t mean I want a role in the team but I think it will be prudent for them to bring back former close to the boys,” he added.