English FA rescind Kamaldeen Sulemana’s red card

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has had his controversial red card in last Saturday's Championship rescinded by the English FA following an appeal by Southampton.

The Ghana international was shown a straight red card deep into stoppage time on Saturday, September 16 following a challenge on James Justin.



Sulemana, who returned from a knee injury, was sent off in Southampton's embarrassing 4-1 home defeat to Leicester City in the English Championship.



Boosted by the winger’s availability, Saints’ manager Russell Martin also provided an update on the availability of Jan Bednarek, who missed Friday's outing, and Flynn Downes, who limped off after 50 minutes.



“Flynn Downes came off and is a bit doubtful for tomorrow. It’s not going to be a long one, but it’s touch and go for tomorrow.

Jan Bednarek is back in the squad and we won our appeal with Kamaldeen, so Kamaldeen is in the squad which is good news.”



Sulemana will be part of the Southampton squad when they travel to face Ipswich Town on Tuesday, September 19 at the St Mary Stadium.







