English League One club Plymouth Argyle 'proud' of Jerome Opoku's Black Stars recognition

Ghana international Jerome Opoku

Coach of Plymouth Argyle Ryan Lowe says the club is proud of defender Jerome Opoku after he was given a call-up by Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Opoku could not honour the invitation due to Coronavirus restrictions, forcing him to delay a possible Ghana debut.



The English-born defender is enjoying a good season with the League One side, making 32 appearances for the club.



“Obviously, we are very proud of Jerome, getting a first international call-up is an incredible achievement," said manager Ryan Lowe.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances have stopped him going because of the Covid situation, but we just want to congratulate him for his hard work while on loan at Argyle."



“It is obviously a bittersweet moment for him, to be recognized by his country, but he should be very proud. I’m certain he’ll get the opportunity again in the near future.”



Jerome Opoku is currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham.