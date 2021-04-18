English championship side Swansea face wait over Andre Ayew injury

Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City must wait to see what part Andre Dede Ayew can play in their final push for promotion after he limped off in their 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Ayew played just nine minutes having picked up a suspected hamstring injury.



The talismanic forward, 31, is Swansea's 15-goal leading scorer and has missed only one league game all season, but is now set for a spell out.



"He's walked off with a hamstring injury, or so we think," said Swansea head coach Steve Cooper.



"It'll be 24 or 48 hours before we know the extent of the injury."



Swansea, who are third in the Championship with four regular-season games to play, are back in action against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, 20 April.

They go to Reading on 25 April before, host Derby on 1 May and finish with a trip to Watford on 8 May before a possible play-off campaign.



Cooper says Ayew is set to miss the QPR clash at the very least.



"It would seem that way wouldn't it," he said.



"You can't walk off after nine minutes and then play a few days later unless there's something extraordinary that happens.



"But I don't want to speculate really until it settles down."

Without Ayew, Swansea will be short of options in attack.



Wayne Routledge led the line against Wycombe after Ayew's exit - as well as in Swansea's previous two games - while youngster Liam Cullen came off the bench late on to mark his return from almost three months out by scoring a late equaliser.



Jamal Lowe and Morgan Whittaker are also options to start up front, but there is no natural centre-forward at Cooper's disposal.