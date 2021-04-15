English journalist rates Yves Bissouma ahead of Ghana star Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

English football journalist, Adrian Durham has surprisingly rated Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey.

According to Durham, Bissouma ‘is the player Thomas Partey wishes he was’ and urged Manchester United to sign him in the summer.



Durham made the statement while analysing the performance of Bissouma in Brighton’s goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.



Impressed by the performance, Durham said on talkSPORT, “He [Bissouma] gets into every single team. He is the player Thomas Partey wishes he was.



“Seriously, he even gets into Manchester City’s team and I appreciate they have got Fernandinho. But he is better than Rodri and he would get into Manchester City’s team.



“He is EXACTLY what Man United need.



“I saw him, for the first time live, they lost to Spurs 1-0 at the new stadium and he was sensational.

“He was so good at reading everything, controlling everything, setting the tempo and he has got better and better since then.



“So, I can see him going to any club.”



Many may disagree with Durham, considering Partey has proven to be one of the best midfielders in the world.



He was an influential player at Atletico Madrid and that prompted Arsenal to spend 50 million euros on bringing him to the Emirates.



Partey has been excellent for Arsenal since his arrival.