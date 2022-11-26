English referee Anthony Taylor to officiate Ghana-South Korea clash

Referee Anothy Taylor

English referee, Antony Taylor has been appointed to officiate Ghana's second group game against South Korea.

Taylor will be assisted by compatriots Adam Nunn and Gary Beswick as assistant lines for the game on Monday, November 28, 2022.



Anthony, 44, began his career in 2002 before he got enlisted in the English Premer League in 2010.



He became a FIFA referee in 2013 and is set to officiate at the FIFA World Cup for the first time.



This season he has officiated 19 games in all competitions including UEFA Champions League games, dishing out 76 yellow cards and 2 red cards.

Ghana, who had refereeing problems as the major highlight in their 3-2 loss to Portugal will be hoping for a different story in that regard against South Korea.



The game comes off at Education City Stadium at 13:00 GMT.



EE/DA