Sports News

English side Arsenal identify alternative for their Ghanaian target Thomas Partey

Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the services signing FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira as they view him as a cheaper alternative to Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have never hidden their desire to bring the Ghana international to the Emirates.



But it appears have started looking elsewhere because they are not in a position to meet Partey's 50 million euros buyout clause



Arsenal’s challenge in meeting the buyout clause is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and their likely absence from next season’s European competitions.

Thus, Arsenal have started monitoring Danilo Pereira as an alternative to Atletico Madrid ace.



The 28-year-old has a release clause of 54 million euros however, according to report are willing to offload the midfielder for around a third of that price in order to meet UEFA’s financial fair play requirements.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.