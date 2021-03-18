English side Reading not keen on releasing defender Andy Yiadom for Ghana's qualifier

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom

Ghanasoccernet.com understands defender Andy Yiadom will not be available for Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers because his club, Reading doesn’t want to release him.

The right-back has established himself as an important member of the Black Stars, with 13 caps and his service is needed for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



But he will not be released by Reading as the Championship side is not obliged to do so, according to FIFA due to the ongoing implications of the coronavirus pandemic.



South Africa is among a list of countries on the UK’s red list, which are barred from entering their jurisdiction. This means Yiadom will be prevented from entering the UK if he plays in South Africa.



Also, arrivals into the UK from outside the red-listed countries must also quarantine for 10 days, a requirement that will rule Yiadom out of immediate championship action.

Yiadom is enjoying a fine campaign after recovering from an early injury setback and Reading wouldn't like to lose him at this crucial stage of the season as they are chasing Premier League promotion.



He suffered a cruciate ligament injury prior to the commencement of the campaign and it kept him out of action until late January.



Since returning to fitness, he has been involved in eight games and has lasted 90 minutes six times.



The Black Stars are set to face Bafana Bafana on the penultimate matchday of the series on March 25, three days before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.