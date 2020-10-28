Enoch Agyare Addo named Deputy General Manager of Dreams FC

Enoch Agyare Addo, Deputy General Manager of Dreams FC

The Board of Dreams FC wishes to announce the appointment of Enoch Agyare Addo as the Deputy General Manager of the Club.

This decision comes in the wake of the recent changes in the management structure of the Still Believe lads who released a totally revised organogram last week.



Agyare Addo who holds an MBA in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology joins the club with a decade of experience in football administration having served in various capacities with traditional powerhouse Okwawu United.

He will be deputizing Ameenu Shardow who was recently elevated to the General Manager role of the club.