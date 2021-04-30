'Enough is enough': Ghanaian midfielder Tyrese Fornah wants action on East London stabbings

Plymouth Argyle's on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah

Plymouth Argyle's on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah has made an emotional statement calling for change after two teenagers were stabbed in East London.

The 21-year-old was raised in that area and was left devastated by the news. He decided to react to it by issuing a passionate statement.



“ENOUGH is ENOUGH. I’m tired of seeing young ppl (people) from the area I spent my happy childhood in being killed," he stated on his Instagram account.



"It’s becoming saddening all this stuff going (on) in East London but London as a whole is becoming heartbreaking for me.



“During my early years when I was growing up I was proud to come from Newham, East London, because that’s where I’ve met my brothers for life and close friends.



“Most of us grew up with nothing but I had a vision and a dream and I was driven to try to (be the) best human being I can be because that’s all my parents/family wanted me to be.

“I’ve always taken my roots/upbringing from early with me wherever I go, but also with the talent God gave me I’ve always wanted to do the best I can for my close friends and family, to support and look after them as a result of coming from less privileged area where a lot of odds are against me and many young ppl.



“As of right now I’m struggling for words to describe what’s now becoming a sad normality in my childhood area of Newham, and I just wanted to voice this because I feel there needs to be a massive change in our communities to stop families from putting their children underneath the ground so soon.



“These two boys were only 14 & 18 years old when they were killed and both deaths happened within 48 hours so now actions need to speak louder than our words.



“We all have a massive part to play in this fight for change because I’m tired to just hearing or seeing young kids dying before they have a chance to achieve greatness in life pass away.



"So please let everyone join forces and do our bit."