Equatorial Guinea pull out of Ghana friendly

Equatorial Guinea national team

The International football game between the Black Stars of Ghana and Equatorial Guinea has been called off.

Ghana was scheduled to play the Central Africans on Monday, October 12, in one of two friendlies lines up for the team in next month’s FIFA International window (except for European Countries).



The Equatorial Guinean Football Association informed the GFA of the latest decision late Thursday, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country. Equatorial Guinea’s borders are closed, and flights are suspended due to new COVID-19 rules.

The GFA has immediately set in motion an alternative plan to secure another match for the team as the Coaches prepare for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sudan in November.