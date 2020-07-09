Sports News

Eric Addo named PSV U-21 coach

Eric Addo

Former Ghana midfielder Eric Addo has been appointed assistant U-21 coach of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Addo, now retired, was named assistant coach of the youth side after acquiring his UEFA Coaching license.



The 41-year old has enormous experience after spending most of his career in the Netherlands with the likes of PSV and Roda JC Kekraade.



Eric Addo was a member of the Ghana team that first qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, and played a vital role as the Black Stars reached the round of 16 at the tournament in Germany.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to bring his experience to fore in developing talents for the club.



PSV have struggled to produce top talents in recent times, finding it hard to compete with the likes of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, who have a strong talent pool.



The former midfielder made 45 appearances for Ghana from 1998 to 2010 and appeared in two AFCON tournaments (1998 and 2008), as well as the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

