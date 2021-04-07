Eric Afotey Odai goes home on April 24

Dr. Eric Afotey Odai was the chairman of Accra Great Olympics

Former Accra Great Olympics Chairman, Dr. Eric Afotey Odai, will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

This was revealed on Tuesday, April 06, when the family, led by a son, Felix Otoo Afotey, Samuel Komey, nephew and staunch Great Olympics supporter Joseph Langabel called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.



General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harisson Addo (Esq.), was on hand to receive them. Other members included Referees Manager Alex Kotey and Keziah Agyekumwaa Afosa, head of HR.



The late Afotey Odai passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a short illness.



The late Afotey Odai, popularly known as 'Millennium Chairman' was Chairman of Accra Great Olympics twice, served in 2004/05 and 2014 when he led the ‘Dade boys’ to beat Tema Youth, Istanbul FC, and Okwahu United during the Division One Middle League to qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

He will be laid in state on April 24, 2021, at his residence, House number J592/2, Nii Odai Ayiku Street, Nungua Buade.



The family opened the book of condolence on Saturday, April 3, an exercise that will run until Saturday, April 24, at both the Nungua and Spintex Residences.



The late Chairman Afotey Odai left behind two wives and twelve children.



He was 67. May his soul Rest In Peace.