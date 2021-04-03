Eric Amponsah named Hearts of Oak goalkeepers trainer

Hearts of Oak's new goalkeepers trainer, Eric Amponsah

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed Eric Amponsah as the club’s new goalkeepers trainer.

The former Medeama goalkeepers trainer has replaced Ben Owu who left the club last month to join the Mauve and Yellows.



Eric Amponsah joins former Medeama coaches Samuel Boadu and Ahmed Obeng on the technical bench of the Ghanaian powerhouse.



The experienced trainer will be tasked to transform the goalkeeping department of Hearts of Oak.

He signed a three-year deal with the Rainbow club.



Hearts of Oak finished the first round of the Ghana Premier League in third place and are gunning to win the title at the end of the season.



The Phobians will host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 18 games on Sunday.