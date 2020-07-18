Sports News

Eric Bekoe reveals toughest defender he has faced

Eric Bekoe, former Asante Kotoko striker

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has disclosed the toughest defender he has played against in his football career.

Bekoe was unstoppable during the 2008/2009 season where he finished as the Most valuable Player and topscorer in the Ghana Premier League with 18 goals.



He went on to play for Petrojet in Egypt and FC Leopard in Kenya.



In his his short but proficient spell in Ghana’s top flight with Asante Kotoko, he had a gruelling clash with then Hearts defender Dan Coleman, with pictures from that encounter going viral.

Asked which defender gave him the toughest time on the pitch, Bekoe (somehow snubbed Coleman) named former Ashantigold and current Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah as the defender who gave him the toughest time on the pitch.



“The only defender who took me to the naked wire in a match throughout my career is Jonathan Mensah. Not even Daniel Coleman will come near to him. He gave me my worst moment which stopped me from scoring,” Eric Bekoe told Opemsuo FM.



Bekoe has also had stints with Tudu Mighty Jets, Liberty Professionals, Kpando Hearts Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Sekondi Hassacas.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.