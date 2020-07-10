Sports News

Eric Bekoe unveiled as brand Ambassador for 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko goal machine Eric Bekoe has been unveiled as a Brand Ambassador for football reality TV Show dubbed, “The Ultimate Fighter”

“The Ultimate Fighter” program is organized by Soccer Scouting Agency based in Accra.



The TV Show is a football reality show which is set to comprise of talented and promising football stars between the ages of 14-20 years across all the sixteen (16) regions in the country staying under one roof competing among each other to become “The Ultimate Fighter”.



Eric Bekoe was picked for the role because of his experience as a former Asante Kotoko striker.

Bekoe leads a four-team Management Committee but as a Brand Ambassador.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.