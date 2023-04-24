Eric Zeze is a superstar - Asante Kotoko coach praises Ivorian midfielder

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Serge Eric Zeze

Interim Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale has praised young midfielder, Serge Eric Zeze following his impressive performance against Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to beat the Ogya Boys on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 27 games.



Aduana broke the deadlock through Isaac Mintah but Steven Mukwala scored to levelled Kotoko up.



However, Eric Zeze scored a beauty as the Reds returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars.



Speaking after the game, Gazale lauded the young attacker following his superlative performance.

"Eric Zeze is just an excellent player and a superstar," he told StarTimes after the game.



"I spoke to him before the game and he played exactly how I wanted him to play. The goal he scored is just amazing and I am happy for him," he added.



The win has propelled Asante Kotoko to the 4th position on the league log with 42 points.



Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Accra Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Thursday.