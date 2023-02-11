Erik ten Hag reportedly 'pleased' Mason Greenwood charges dropped

Manchester United striker, Mason Greenwood

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly called striker Mason Greenwood after charges against him including attempted rape were dropped.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is reported to have called suspended forward Mason Greenwood, with The Sun claiming that he told the forward he was "pleased" after a number of criminal charges against him were dropped.



Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour back in January 2022, with a court date set for some time this month.



However, the 21-year-old had all charges against him dropped on February 2, with the Crown Prosecution Service finding there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".



United, for their part, suspended the player as soon as the accusations came to light, and are currently conducting their own internal investigation.

The club is thought to have had minimal contact with Greenwood throughout, although a source has told The Sun that head coach Ten Hag recently got in touch with the 21-year-old over the phone after the charges were dropped.



The Dutchman is said to have checked on the physical and mental wellbeing of the player, and was reportedly "pleased" that the charges against him had been dropped.



The report goes on to claim that Greenwood, who joined the club at six years old, appreciated the gesture, as contact until that point had been through third parties.



Any such call does not necessarily allude to Greenwood's imminent re-introduction into the squad. United's women's side recently expressed their discomfort at the prospect of Greenwood returning, and that sentiment is allegedly shared by members of the men's team too.