Erling Haaland outscores 9 EPL teams including Chelsea

Haaland 54657687 Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, has scored more goals than nine English Premier League sides, including six times champions Chelsea.

Haaland scored a brace in Man City's 3-1 win over Leeds United on December 28, 2022, to take his tally to 20 goals in 14 games.

The Norwegian tally means he has scored one goal more than Chelsea and 10 more than Wolves on the list of teams with few goals.

The list include Chelsea(19), Bournemouth(19), Aston Villa(17), Crystal Palace(15), Southampton(14), West Ham(13), Everton(12), Nottingham Forest(11), and Wolves(10).

Haaland leads the goal king race with 20 goals, followed by Tottenham's Harry Kane in second place with 7 goals and Brentford's Ivan Toney in third place with 11 goals.

Erling Haaland will look to increase his tally when Manchester City face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 31 to wrap up 2022.

