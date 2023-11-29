Erling Haaland sets more champions league records

Erling Haaland has become both the fastest and youngest player to score 40 goals in the UCL

The Norwegian scored as City hauled their way back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 and maintain their 100% record in Europe's top competition this season.



It was Haaland's 40th goal in the competition in only his 35th match, making him the fastest player in history to reach the milestone and doing so in 10 matches fewer than previous record holder Ruud van Nistelrooy. Haaland, 23, also became the youngest player to reach 40 Champions League goals, breaking the previous record set by Kylian Mbappe in November 2022.



It has been a week of records for Haaland, who became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals when he scored against Liverpool on Saturday in his 48 match in the English top-flight, smashing the previous tally of 65 games set by Andy Cole.



Speaking on City's win after the game, Pep Guardiola said: "Of course we are incredibly happy to have qualified with two games left. Finish first. We have time to think about it. Maybe we were not... clinical is not the right word... not clear, sweet, soft enough in the last moment to score more goals. But I love to see the team.

"The word that define this group of players for many years is the consistency. We have high standards and and that is why we are still in the Premier League up there and qualified from the Champions League. People say 'yeah, the group stage, it is easy', but you have to do it. In life, you have to do it when people expect you to do it. Two games left.



"Leipzig are the toughest opponents in this group and we have to try and finish further. It is important in the last 16 to have the weapon of second game at home rather than away."



After helping City clinch top spot in their group, Haaland may be allowed a rest for their final match against Crvena zvezda in December. And the Norwegian will be looking to further boost his Premier League goal tally when the Cityzens take on title rivals Tottenham Hotspur back at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.