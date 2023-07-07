Ermines makes UEW proud to become the first student-journalist to run commentary at a national event

Ermines Onyema (left) and Amerley Nuno-Amarteifio (right)

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

Meet of Champions of the Ghana Swim League which brought together 165 athletes across 10 swim clubs in the country to compete at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex Swimming Pool in Burma Camp following a two-day event from Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, July 2, 2023 and this witnessed student-journalist, Ermines Onyema and lawyer Amerley Nuno-Amarteifio run the showpiece back to back in grand style.

The media reporter, Ermines better known as ErmBarometer from Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM at the University of Education, Winneba was the co-commentator and co-MC of the Ghana Swim League Meet of Champions alongside Amerley-Amarteifio, a legal practitioner who did justice to the microphones to catapult the showpiece to the next level.



The GSL Meet of Champions which was a two-day event brought together 10 swim clubs; only the best swimmers in the country and for each event, best 8 swimmers to determine the best of the best. The 10 teams include; African Sharks, Alraad Swim School, Dolphins Swim Center, Ghana Aquatic Masters, GH Dolphins, Lincoln Community School, Marlins, Torpedo Swim Club, Turtles and Tema Seals.



Besides, a total of 165 swimmers with a breakdown of 88 males and 77 females took part in the 14 events ranging Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly and individual medley as 7 events saw action on Day 1 and Day 2 hosted the remaining 7 events as both Ermines and Amerley did a brilliant job in a multi-tasking duty by combining announcing role with commentary throughout the two-day event.



Elsewhere, legal practitioner, Amerley witnessed two of her children who are twins; 9 years old Nana Bentsi Jallow and Bentsiwaa Jallow compete for Torpedo Swim Club in the 50m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke and the medley events.

In attendance were Delphina Quaye, president of Ghana Swimming Association, Helena Williams, GSA Board Member and the GSL Board Members Christopher Essilfie, Abbiw Jackson and Ralph Quaye.



Meanwhile, Marlins are crowned champions of the maiden edition of the Ghana Swim League Meet of Champions after collecting 100 medals in total; 50 gold medals, 34 silver medals and 16 bronze having won the GSA President’s Cup National Swimming Championship back in April 29, 2023 at the University of Ghana Swimming Pool. The 2023/2024 season of the Ghana Swim League is expected to bounce back before the end of 2023.



It remains to be seen whether Ermines will continue on the said path in the coming season of the Ghana Swim League.