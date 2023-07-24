Ernest Agyiri agrees personal terms with Danish club Randers FC

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri is close to sealing a move to Danish outfit Randers FC in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

Randers FC are currently in negotiations with the 25-year-old's parent club FCI Levadia. The enterprising midfielder will sign for the Danish club should both parties agree on a deal.



Agyiri has agreed personal terms with the club and is awaiting approval from his outfit FCI Levadia to switch camp.



The former Manchester City youth player has been on the radar of several clubs following his swashbuckling performance in the Estonian top-flight.

But it seems Randers FC have beat off competition and looks set to secure the services of the Ghanaian international this summer.



The talented player has been in sensational form for Levadia, scoring 11 goals in 20 matches in the Estonian topflight league in 2023.



His contract with Levadia is expected to run out in December this year