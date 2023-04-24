Ernest Agyiri nets 7th goal of the season for Levadia in Estonia top-flight

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia when they defeated Flora Tallinn in the Estonia top-flight on Sunday.
The 25-year-old put up an impressive show to propel his outfit to an away victory against Flora.
Agyiri scored and assisted one to continued his fine form this season as Levadia cruised to a 2-0 win over Flora Tallinn.
Levadia opened the scoring through the Ghanaian international who scored in the 53rd minute mark after a pulsating goalless draw in the first half.
The visitors found the back of the net again to seal a 2-0 victory in the 62nd minute at the end of the game.
His outfit are currently on top of the league standings with 20 points after 8 matches into the season.
Agyiri has been outstanding this season for Levadia, scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist in 8 matches so far.
