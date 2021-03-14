Ernest Agyiri struck twice on debut in Levadia heavy win

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri(M)

It was a debut delight for Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri as he scored a brace in his first league game FCI Levadia in the Estonian Premium Liiga on Saturday.

Agyiri scored twice to ensure Levadia thrash Parnu JK Vaprus 5-0 at the Kadrioru Staadion in Tallinn.



The former Manchester City U-23 player scored his first goal in the 41st minute connecting a pass from Bogdan Vastsuk.



The 23-year-old got his second goal of the match four minutes from full-time to complete the victory for Levadia.

Agyiri joined the Estonian giants in January 2021 on a free transfer after leaving City.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate has had loan spells at Valerenga, AFC Tubize and EN Paralimniou.