Ernest Asante confident of victory in derby match against Apoel

Ghana international Ernest Asante

Ghana forward Ernest Asante is confident of Omonia Nicosia’s chances ahead of the big game against Apoel in the Cypriot League on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been in devastating form for the league leaders this season, topping the scorer's chat at Omonia with seven goals.



Ahead of Saturday’s game, Asante maintains the key to victory in the derby match is to maintain their strategy in games.



“My opinion about this game is, we are all aware of this kind of game and we are prepared for it,” he told OfC TV.



“We have to stick to what we have been doing in recent times, not to change too much and keep going as we have been doing,” he added.

Omonia Nicosia leads the Cypriot league table with 53 points after 25 games, closely followed by AEL with 52 points.



A win will extend their lead at the top of the table.



Asante moved to Cyprus in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Al Fujairah.