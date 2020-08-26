0
Sports News Wed, 26 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Ernest Asante makes Omonia Nicosia squad for UCL showdown against Legia Warsaw

E3718C51 BF50 4467 BEAA D0050196D117.jpeg Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante

Listen to the Article

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante is part of Omonia Nicosia squad that jetted off to Poland to engage Legia Warsaw in the qualifying round of 2020/21 UEFA Champions League today.

Asante moves to the Cypriot giants on a two-year deal from United Arab Emirates side Al Fujairah.

The 31-year-old could make his debut for the club on Wednesday after he was included in coach Aleksandar Vukovi?’s 20-man squad for Champions League qualifier against Polish giants Legia Warsaw at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

Watch Asante and his Omonia teammates depart to Poland below;

https://youtu.be/eqQErCiMvVU

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: